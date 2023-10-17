Qatar’s Al Sadd to donate 25% of AFC Champions League ticket sales to Palestine

Tickets for the match went on sale on Monday, with prices ranging from 10 to 30 Qatari riyals.

Qatar’s star-studded Al Sadd announced that 25 percent of the proceeds from its upcoming AFC Champions League game against Jordan’s Al-Faisaly FC will be donated to Palestinians in Gaza.

“Tomorrow, the process of selling tickets for the next match between #السد and Al-Faisaly of Jordan at #دوري_ابطال_اسيا will begin through the club’s official store and the official store in Villaggio. The club management has decided to allocate the proceeds from the tickets to support the #فداكِ_فلسطين campaign projects through the Qatar Red Crescent,” the club wrote on their social media channels.

With tickets already on sale, prices will range from 10 to 30 Qatari riyals for fans wanting to attend.

The match will be held on October 23 and hosted at Al Sadd’s Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Off and on the pitch, Al Sadd and several teams of Qatar’s Expo League have showcased their solidarity for the victims in Palestine.

Ahead of their Ooredoo Cup game earlier this month, players of Al Gharafa and Al Duhail, including star names like Philippe Coutinho, Ruben Semedo, and Yacine Brahimi, held up a banner with a tagline of “Palestine – forever and always in our hearts.”

Last year at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, despite Palestine not qualifying for their international stage, the month-long tournament was overwhelmingly embellished with Palestinian flags.

Several Arab football fans showcased their solidarity with the people of Palestine by refusing to speak or give interviews to Israeli media.

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas commended Qatar for using its global platform as host of the World Cup to promote the Palestinian cause.

Abbas applauded Qatar and the “civilised, organised and humanitarian” organisation of the tournament “in a manner which is a historic addition to Qatar’s many achievements, as well as the support provided during this occasion to Palestine, presenting the Palestinian cause to the world in an unprecedented way, as reported by news agency Wafa.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also pointed out Qatar had helped resurrect the Palestinian cause during the World Cup.

“The real winner in the 2022 World Cup is the State of Qatar, as it dazzled the world by producing the tournament at this wonderful level,” tweeted Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri.