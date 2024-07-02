Qatar’s Al Rayyan goalkeeper Saud al-Hajri retires after 20 years 

Before becoming a prolific player for Al Rayyan, the veteran climbed the ranks through the club’s age groups.

Saud al-Hajri, the goalkeeper for Qatar’s Al Rayyan team, has announced his retirement from the game, after a career that spanned more than 20 years.

The veteran player, who is 37 years old, first joined Al Rayyan’s firs team as a goalkeeper in 2005. He won several Amir Cup titles in 2006, 2010, 2011, and 2013, as well as a Qatar Stars League title in 2015.

Al-Hajri is now poised to join Al Rayyan’s administrative body, where he will serve as vice president of the football organisation.

During Al Rayyan’s glory years, the prolific player also won two Sheikh Jassim Cup championships (2011-2012, 2012-2013).

Before becoming a prolific player for Al Rayyan, Al-Hajri progressed through the ranks of the club’s youth teams, beginning in 1990.

Al-Hajri has also had stints at Al Sadd and Al-Shahania.

Argentine footballer Gabriel Mercado, who played 40 matches for Al Rayyan in 2019-2021, hailed Al-Hajri as a “legend” following news of his retirement.

Qatari footballer Abdulrahman Alkorbi also paid tribute to Al-Hajri.

“You didn’t miss Boabdullah, the best player to represent Al Rayyan,” he commented on Instragram, referring to Al-Hajri’s nickname.