Qatar’s Al Jazeera network sweeps more than 100 Telly Awards

Founded in 1996, Al Jazeera has consistently been recognized for its groundbreaking journalism and unswerving commitment to editorial integrity.

Al Jazeera Media Network has secured a resounding victory at the Annual Telly Awards, amassing over 100 awards, including an impressive tally of 16 gold and more than 80 silver and bronze prizes.

The winners were announced on 23 May, with the contest featuring an esteemed lineup of global powerhouses such as Netflix, Disney, Paramount, National Geographic, and The Washington Post.

Founded more than 40 years ago, the Telly Awards has cultivated a rich heritage of recognising excellence and creativity in television and video content across all platforms.

The esteemed Telly Award Judging Council, boasting a lineup of over 200 industry mavens and prominent professionals from top-tier production companies, networks, and content studios, assessed the entries.

Al Jazeera English clinched five gold awards with its series “All Hail the Planet,” “101 East,” and “A Sense of Community.”

Likewise, Al Jazeera’s Digital series “Start Here,” “AJ Close Up,” and “Between Us” were recognised with five gold awards. AJ+ channels and the combined efforts of the Digital Newsroom and Creative Directorate secured three gold awards each.

“This recognition reflects the exceptional quality of our programming and editorial integrity… I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the talented journalists who continue to contribute to our success,” Giles Trendle, Managing Director of Al Jazeera English said.

Mounir Daymi, the Executive Director of Al Jazeera Digital Division, echoed this sentiment, stating the eight gold awards for the digital series and AJ+ were a testament to the tireless efforts and innovation of the team.

“We are elated to have received these accolades from prestigious institutions, the Telly Awards. The 8 gold medals in total for our digital series and AJ+ represent a huge recognition for our division. This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work and innovation demonstrated by our talented team in creating compelling and thought-provoking content,” said Daymi.

Ramzan Alnoimi, the Acting Executive Director of Al Jazeera’s Global Brand & Communications Division and Director of Creative, expressed immense pride in receiving 22 awards.

“We are deeply honoured to receive 22 awards from one of the industry’s most esteemed awarding bodies, recognising the collective achievement of our creative and editorial teams. This remarkable accomplishment stands as a testament to the experience and competence of our producers, showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication to delivering outstanding on-screen stories across the network,” he stated.

He hailed this achievement as evidence of the unmatched talent and dedication of their producers in delivering riveting on-screen narratives.

In addition, various other channels and divisions garnered awards across Arabic and English video content, encapsulating genres from documentaries, social video, and newscasts to 3D animation, explainers, and web-series.

Founded in 1996, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network has consistently been recognised for its groundbreaking journalism in the Middle East and around the world.