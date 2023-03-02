Qatar’s Al Attiyah withdraws from Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge after crash 

Before being forced to be defeated, the Prince of Dunes expanded his lead in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Qatar’s Nasser Al Attiyah and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel pulled out of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge after a roll cage accident tore apart the rally car.

Racing in the third stage of the competition, Al Attiyah’s rear bodywork, roof, and windshield of his Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 came apart, compelling the FIA to stop the two drivers from competing.

The 52-year-old confirmed his health and wellness on his social media channels, saying, “You made me a better, thanks God.”

You made me a better thanks god 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/4yFnMoOZlv — Nasser S Al Attiyah (@AlAttiyahN) March 1, 2023

“I give you good news, I am well and alive thank God. I am healthy and on my way back to Doha. God willing tonight,” said the megastar.

“This is fate and destiny…this is luck,” Al Attiyah added.

Holding a 27 mins 3 secs overall lead over Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al Rajhi, Al Attiyah’s absence bounded Sebastien Loeb to take the lead in stage three of the tournament.

The nine-time world champion Loeb has continuously been regarded as the arch-rival of Al-Attiyah as the two speedsters have always contended with one another.