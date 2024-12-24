Qatar’s Airport Security Department participates in training programme in Germany

In 2022, both countries signed a military cooperation agreement that paved the way for further collaboration in the defence sector.

Officers from Qatar’s Airport Security Department have participated in a programme with their German counterparts at the Hamburg Airport under efforts of enhancing the security cooperation between the two countries.

“The programme included a series of training activities and field tours within the airport to review Germany’s security systems, including modern inspection mechanisms, advanced technologies, and standards for ensuring passenger safety,” Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Monday.

Doha and Berlin had established diplomatic relations in 1973, which have since witnessed key developments, including within the defence and security sector.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) report in 2023, Qatar is one of the world’s five largest arms importers whereas Germany, a NATO member, was among the five largest exporters.

In 2022, both countries signed a military cooperation agreement that paved the way for further collaboration in the defence sector.

The strength of both countries’ ties was previously highlighted during the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021, where Qatar evacuated more than 80,000 Afghans and foreigners, including German nationals.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Qatar and Germany agreed to launch the joint strategic dialogue between both countries to explore ways to strengthen their diplomatic relations.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was also in Germany in October, where he met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Presidential Palace. The discussions centred on the enhancement of bilateral relations and addressing regional and international developments.