Qatar’s AFC U-20 Asian Cup squad announced

The Qatar national team’s 27-player roster was revealed by the Qatar Football Association (QFA) for the 2023 U-20 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in Uzbekistan.

The 41st AFC U-20 Asian Cup is a biennial international youth football championship put on by the Asian Football Confederation for the men’s under-20 national teams of Asia.

The competition is a qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Qatar is in Group B, alongside Australia, who finished second in the 2010 competition, as well as Iran and Vietnam, who reached the semifinals of the 2016 competition.

The Al Annabi, who won the 2014 trophy in Myanmar, earning a spot in the competition by finishing first in Group B with 12 points in the AFC qualifiers.

The squad:

Ahmed Riyad, Al Duhail

Ali Mohammed, Al Duhail

Shanin Al Abdulrahman, Al Duhail

Mostafa Al Sayed, Al Rayyan

Sami Mazen, Al Rayyan

Ibrahim Mohamed, Al Rayyan

Al Hashmi Al Hussein, Al Arabi

Amir Hassan, Al Arabi

Mohammed Khalid, Al Arabi

Mahdi Salem, Al Sadd

Talal Al-Shuaibi, Al Sadd

Jassim Al Sharshani, Al Ahli

Eissa Al Najjar, Al Ahli

Yousef Tariq, Al Wakrah

Nabil Irfan, Al Wakrah

Anas Abdulsalam, Al Shamal

Awab Al-Awad, Al Sailiya

Muhammed Mansour, Al Gharafa

Abubakr Muhammad, Al Khor

Fares Saeed, Cultural Leonesa

Mubarak Shanan, Cultural Leonesa

Hassan Al Ghareeb, Cultural Leonesa

Mostafa Essam, Cultural Leonesa

Ahmed Al Rawi, AD Alcorcón

Rashid Al Abdullah, AD Alcorcón

Chalpan Abdullah, K.A.S. Eupen

Participants in the tournament must be born on or after January 1, 2003, and before December 31, 2007, to be eligible. A squad of at least 18 and up to 23 players, with a minimum of three goalkeepers, must be registered by each team.

The tournament will feature 16 teams in total, in addition to Indonesia, who automatically qualified as hosts.

Saudi Arabia are the current defending champions, having won the title in 2018.