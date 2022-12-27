Qatar’s AFC U-20 Asian Cup squad announced

The 41st AFC U-20 Asian Cup is a biennial international youth football championship.
The Qatar national team’s 27-player roster was revealed by the Qatar Football Association (QFA) for the 2023 U-20 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in Uzbekistan.
The 41st AFC U-20 Asian Cup is a biennial international youth football championship put on by the Asian Football Confederation for the men’s under-20 national teams of Asia.
The competition is a qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Qatar is in Group B, alongside Australia, who finished second in the 2010 competition, as well as Iran and Vietnam, who reached the semifinals of the 2016 competition.
The Al Annabi, who won the 2014 trophy in Myanmar, earning a spot in the competition by finishing first in Group B with 12 points in the AFC qualifiers.
The squad:
- Ahmed Riyad, Al Duhail
- Ali Mohammed, Al Duhail
- Shanin Al Abdulrahman, Al Duhail
- Mostafa Al Sayed, Al Rayyan
- Sami Mazen, Al Rayyan
- Ibrahim Mohamed, Al Rayyan
- Al Hashmi Al Hussein, Al Arabi
- Amir Hassan, Al Arabi
- Mohammed Khalid, Al Arabi
- Mahdi Salem, Al Sadd
- Talal Al-Shuaibi, Al Sadd
- Jassim Al Sharshani, Al Ahli
- Eissa Al Najjar, Al Ahli
- Yousef Tariq, Al Wakrah
- Nabil Irfan, Al Wakrah
- Anas Abdulsalam, Al Shamal
- Awab Al-Awad, Al Sailiya
- Muhammed Mansour, Al Gharafa
- Abubakr Muhammad, Al Khor
- Fares Saeed, Cultural Leonesa
- Mubarak Shanan, Cultural Leonesa
- Hassan Al Ghareeb, Cultural Leonesa
- Mostafa Essam, Cultural Leonesa
- Ahmed Al Rawi, AD Alcorcón
- Rashid Al Abdullah, AD Alcorcón
- Chalpan Abdullah, K.A.S. Eupen
Participants in the tournament must be born on or after January 1, 2003, and before December 31, 2007, to be eligible. A squad of at least 18 and up to 23 players, with a minimum of three goalkeepers, must be registered by each team.
The tournament will feature 16 teams in total, in addition to Indonesia, who automatically qualified as hosts.
Saudi Arabia are the current defending champions, having won the title in 2018.