Qatar’s Abdelkarim Hassan signs for Kuwaiti team following Al Sadd suspension

The national player has faced indefinite suspension from the Qatar Football Association

The Kuwaiti Al-Jahra Club has announced the signing of Qatari player Abdelkarim Hassan just weeks after the footballer faced disciplinary action in Qatar.

The left-back was dropped from the Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd after rising criticism over the player’s dedication to the team during the World Cup.

Additionally, the 2018 Asian Footballer of the Year faced indefinite suspension along with a deduction of 50 percent of his salary and a fine of QR200,000 earlier this month by Qatar Football Association.

مجلس ادارة نادي الجهراء الرياضي يعلن عن اول صفقاته بالتعاقد مع النجم الدولي / عبدالكريم حسن 🇶🇦 #نادي_الجهراء pic.twitter.com/mcI9QssljU — نادي الجهراء الرياضي (@JahraCS) January 25, 2023

Hassan has not publicly commented on the disciplinary measures, however it came after he was involved in a Snapchat controversy that publicised the footballer’s perceived lack of emotion after the country’s early elimination from the World Cup.

“Captain, a bit of a sense of responsibility, people are battling on the pitch and fighting for their teams’ titles. You’ve lost, and the performance was embarrassing yet you’re fine with snapping! Man, focus on the tournament, focus on honouring the team,” a fan wrote directly to Hassan on Snapchat after the exit.

“A bit of consideration to the fans’ feelings, make us feel that you are affected for letting your fans and the nation down! The media was let down as well as the officials who spent 12 years fighting the media and conspiracies,” the fan added.

In a reply, the 29-year-old footballer nonchalantly said, “Calm down. Do you think this is a war?”

The fall of star grace for Hassan may be considered significant by football commentators and fans, as the Kuwait team doesn’t hold the same prestige as Al Sadd.

Ranked fourth in the Kuwaiti Premier League, Al-Jahra won the Kuwaiti Premier League once in 1990.