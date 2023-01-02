Qataris working for government can now opt for part time work

Half of the basic pay, as well as half of the bonuses and allowances given to full-time employees, are due to part-time employees.

Qataris working at government institutions can now opt for part time hours, after the law came into effect on Monday.

The part-time job request service was created as part of a Cabinet resolution regarding the terms and controls of the system at government agencies. The move aims to help strengthen family units in Qatar by allowing mothers and fathers to spend more time at home without leaving their careers.

According to the part-time system, the number of working hours per week is cut in half, but not by less than half of the number of hours that are required in a single day.

In accordance with the terms of this decision, part-time work must also be requested by the employee and approved by the government body.

Jobs that are permitted to opt in are determined by the Civil Service and Governmental Development Bureau.

While the resolution stipulates that the number of part-time employees should not exceed 15% of the total number of employees in the government agency, an increase can be made if requested.

Conditions for part time work

Government employees keen on working part time option must meet specific conditions, including holding Qatari citizenship.

Employees must not occupy a leadership position, and must also have successfully passed the probationary period. The law also stipulates the part-time employee cannot be working for more than one government agency in the country.

Qatari female employees are given preference when it comes to taking advantage of the part-time system, especially those who have children.

The decision states that the head of the government entity or another person with authority has the final say on the official working days and hours for part-time employees.

The employee may request a transfer from the part-time system to the full-time system or vice versa from the head of the government agency, provided that the transfer is reasonable given the employee’s interest in the work, the needs of the job, and the availability of funds in the budget of the government agency for the position to which the employee is to be transferred.

The employee who is transformed to a part-time schedule is regarded as having provided continuous service since that time.

The part-time worker is entitled to half of the basic pay, as well as half of the bonuses and allowances allotted to full-time workers. However, they are still eligible for the full housing and transport allowances.

As for breastfeeding hours, which begin right after maternity leave ends and continues for two years, full-time employees are entitled to two breastfeeding hours, while part-time employees are entitled to one, either before the start or the end of the shift.