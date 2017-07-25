Qataris reflect as blockade passes 50-day mark
It’s officially been 50 days since Qatar’s neighbors cut off ties with the country.
Reflecting on the occasion, Qatar residents have started a new hashtag on Twitter called #FiftyDaysSinceTheSiege.
In addition to expressing solidarity with Qatar, some are posting messages of thanks to supporters, as well as lessons learned over the past seven weeks.
What’s next
Qatar’s neighbors have faced increasing international pressure to end the boycott.
This has stopped them from escalating the dispute, and there are also some signs that the crisis is softening.
For example, officials have walked back on demands that Qatar close Al Jazeera, as well as 10 other conditions.
They are now asking the nation to agree to six general principles about fighting terrorism, among other things.
Additionally, the UAE has unblocked Qatar-based BeInSports.
However, no officials have committed to scheduling any dialogue or working out resolutions yet.
Thoughts?
