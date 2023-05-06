‘Qatari pillar’: Prominent poet dies after battle with illness

Al Hammadi penned the soundtrack “Allah Ya Omri Qatar” in the 70s.

Prominent Qatari poet Abdullah Abdulkarim Al Hammadi has passed away after a battle with an illness, officials said.

Al Hammadi was an established writer and rose to stardom for writing the popular soundtrack “Allah Ya Omri Qatar” in the 70s.

News of his death sparked an outpouring of condolences online.

“The well-known Qatari writer Abdullah Abdul-Karim Al-Hammadi passed away after suffering from illness,” said Eiman Kaabi, an official from the cultural ministry.

انتقل إلى رحمة الله الأديب القطري المعروف ( عبدالله عبدالكريم الحمادي ) بعد معاناة مع المرض ..

عزاؤنا لعائلته و كل محبيه و لروحه الرحمة و المغفرة ..

الراحل الكبير هو الضلع الثالث للعمل الوطني الشهير ( الله يا عمري قطر ) و قد صاغ كلماتها في السبعينات ..

عمل في إذاعة قطر و قدّم… pic.twitter.com/TG3vYIwUCT — ‏إيمان الكعبي 🇶🇦 (@emanalkabee) May 6, 2023

“The late great [poet] is the third element of the famous national work (God, my life is Qatar) and he coined its words in the seventies.. He worked on Qatar Radio and presented many technical texts to many voices,” she added.

“The death of the great poet and journalist, Abdullah Abdul Karim Al-Hammadi, author of the song “God, O My Life, Qatar” May God have mercy on him and forgive him and grant him paradise,” popular social media commentator Hamad Lahdan said.

ورحل كاتب هذه الكلمات الى رحمة الله

عبدالله عبدالكريم الحمادي pic.twitter.com/gReVAtJDlm — محمد خير الدين (@saudpatek) May 6, 2023

“The death of a Qatari pillar, poet Abdullah Abdul Karim Al-Hammadi. The lyrics of the song “God Ya Omri Qatar” will remain immortal in the pages of history. May God have mercy on him and give patience to his family and loved ones,”Qatari writer Abdullah Jassim penned.