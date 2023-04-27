Qatari official calls for global solidarity with Palestine at Delphi Economic Forum

The 8th Delphi Economic Forum is taking place in the ancient town of Delphi, central Greece, from April 26 to 29.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs expressed that the Israeli occupation, as well as their discriminatory actions, necessitate significant action from the global community.

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi called for “a peaceful resolution” to Israeli occupation of Palestine, which includes the establishment of a Palestinian state on the borders of 1967 and issue of East Al Quds as its capital.

This year’s annual Delphi Economic Forum, which was also attended by the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, is aimed at discussing global challenges that have multiplied at economic, humanitarian, social, and development levels.

Over 800 speakers from 70 countries, including the Qatari delegation, are expected to address several thematic segments, including geopolitics, climate change, and technological advancement.

During a session on international affairs, Al Muraikhi highlighted the significance of multilateral cooperation in addressing various challenges. He expressed hope that the forum is a great opportunity for world leaders to explore common directions and forge international solidarity.

Al Muraikhi also emphasised the importance of strengthening international security and respecting international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

He said that economic, social, or environmental reform cannot take place in isolation and renewed Doha’s commitment to continue its international role in various areas, including mediation, humanitarian, environmental, and human rights.

Since 2000, the Gulf nation has been involved in several mediation efforts, both regionally and internationally, that have had a significant impact on regional and international disputes.

Al Muraikh also addressed the war in Ukraine, calling for adherence to the United Nations Charter and the established principles of international law, and respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Qatar is ready to contribute to any international and regional effort aimed at finding an immediate peaceful solution to the crisis, the official stated.

