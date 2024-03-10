Qatari minister expresses solidarity with Gaza women at 68th session of the UN commission on the status of women

The Qatari official commended those risking their lives to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar took part in the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which kicked off at the UN headquarters in New York and will continue until 22 March.

The session saw the participation of Qatar’s delegation, led by Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

Al Misnad spoke on Qatar’s immediate response to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, hosting wounded and injured women and children from Palestine.

She went on to express solidarity with the women and girls in Gaza, facing harsh conditions during the five-month-long humanitarian crisis.

She praised the tireless efforts of those working towards peace and commended those risking their lives to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The UN commission’s current focus revolves around policies and strategies aimed at boosting the attainment of social justice and empowering women and girls.

In her opening speech, Al Misnad spotlighted the essence of Qatar’s National Vision 2030, emphasising the nation’s dedication to sustainable development goals for all societal groups, particularly the vulnerable and marginalised.

Under the leadership of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the country is forging a new era towards the realisation of National Vision 2030, she said.

There, Al Misnad emphasised the vision’s main pillars, which include human development, social development, economic development, and environmental development. The projects centred around these cornerstones, work towards the social and economic empowerment of women.

Pointing out the “Without Borders” exhibition in New York, Al Misnad showcased the accomplishments of creative Qatari women, drawing inspiration from Sheikha Moza bint Nasser’s initiatives.

She appreciated the exhibition for removing barriers and providing a platform for women to showcase their talents not only in Qatar but across the Arab world and beyond.