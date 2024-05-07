Qatari Culture Ministry mourns death of Saudi Arabia’s poet Prince

The Qatari Culture Minister extended the nation’s condolences to the House of Saud in Riyadh after Prince Badr’s passing, with regional tributes pouring in for the revered poet.



The Qatari Culture Minister, on behalf of the Amir, visited Riyadh to extend condolences to the House of Al Saud following the death of the family’s poet Prince.



On Tuesday, the Amiri Diwan reported that Qatar’s Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani relayed the condolences of the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Prince Saud bin Abdul Muhsin Al Saud, the Saudi Ambassador to Portugal, on the death of Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



During a reception held in Riyadh, Sheikh Abdulrahman also expressed the nation’s condolences to other members of the Al Saud family, including Prince Sultan bin Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



On Sunday, the Saudi Gazette reported that Prince Badr was given his final rites and buried at the Al Oud Cemetery in Riyadh.



Several of Saudi Arabia’s princes, such as the Amir of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud and Prince Sultan bin Salman, the special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, attended the funeral prayer.



Other attendees included Saudi government officials and members of the citizenry.



On Saturday, the Saudi Royal Court announced the death of Prince Badr. He was 75.

Qatar’s Fahad Al Kubaisi (pictured left) shared a heartfelt message following the death of the poet Prince (pictured right). Source: alkubaisiofficial, via Instagram.

In an opinion piece headlined ‘Goodbye, son of this land’ published following his demise, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi Culture Minister, remarked that “Arabic literature has lost a cultural icon.”



The late Prince is renowned in the region for his way with words.



“Badr took poetry to new realms and raised poetic creativity to unprecedented heights. He established a school of poetry and succeeded in crafting unique poetic images with our spoken words, affirming that he came ‘from this land’,” Prince Badr bin Abdullah added.



Notable poems of Prince Badr include ‘Eiz Al Watan’ (Pride of The Nation), ‘Fares Al Tawhid’ (The Night Of Unity), ‘Watan Al Shumous’ (Sunshine Nation), and ‘A’Imma Wa Mulook’ (Nations And Kings).



Words of condolences poured from across the region, including a heartfelt dedication to the poet Prince from Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.



In a post shared via Instagram, Al Kubaisi wrote in part: “The elegant writer has departed, the epitome of refinement in all things, the mentor of all creatives. We are saddened by his departure.”