Qatari authorities investigate Indian merchant navy officer’s disappearance

The family of Amar Bahadur Verma, a 50-year-old Indian electro-technical officer aboard MV Asian Bulk, has appealed to their state government for assistance following his unexplained disappearance en route from Oman to Qatar.

Qatari authorities are currently examining the circumstances around Verma’s disappearance.

Verma is employed in the merchant navy, serving aboard the MV Asian Bulk. The vessel embarked on its journey from Sohar, Oman, on 2nd February, with its destination being Mesaieed, Qatar, as reported by the Indian Express.

The Verma family lost contact with Amar on 29th May. His elder brother, Jagdish Prasad Verma, who resides in Nagpur, noticed Amar’s unusual silence over the following days.

“We realised he was missing when we received no calls from him for a few days,” Jagdish stated, according to the Indian Express.

Concerned by the lack of communication, the Verma family reached out to the shipping company.

As per the shipping company officials, the last time Verma was seen on the ship was 2nd June. After lunch time, his colleagues noticed his absence and raised an alarm, prompting an immediate investigation onboard the vessel.

Qatari authorities boarded the MV Asian Bulk to conduct their investigation.

The Indian Embassy in Doha told Doha News that it is also closely following the investigation.

“As per information available with the Embassy, an Indian national, Mr Amar Bahadur Verma, Electrical Officer employed with Vessel Asian Bulk was reported missing on-board since 02 June 2023.

The Qatari authorities concerned carried out search operations and a missing case has been registered. Embassy of India, Doha is seized of the issue and is closely following the same with the Qatari authorities,” their statement read.

Doha News has also reached out to Qatari authorities for comment.