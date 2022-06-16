Qatari artist outlines inspiration behind official World Cup poster

The artist of the official poster talks about the inspiration behind her design.

‘A reflection of Qatar’s passion for football and family’ are the words Qatari artist Bouthayna Al Muftah used to describe her latest work for the region’s first-ever FIFA World Cup.

The designer produced a series of eight posters ahead of the tournament – each with unique elements that showcase the community’s years-long anticipation for the grand tournament in November.

The main piece, revealed on Wednesday, depicts a traditional headdress worn by Qatari males being tossed in the air, a gesture that denotes jubilation and football fever throughout the Arab world.

The Virginia Commonwealth University graduate in Qatar has also created seven other posters that showcase the nation’s love of both football and family. She used her famous monochromatic approach in her FIFA posters, splashing a distinctive element onto her work.

“I wanted each poster to show celebration and football fandom in Qatar. The main poster depicts the ‘gutra’ and ‘egal’ [traditional headwear] being waved in the air in a celebratory manner – which is something fans do here when a goal is scored,” the artist said before Wednesday’s debut unveiling of the poster at Hamad International Airport.

Another poster also showcases two sisters cheering their brother as he skilfully kicks the ball in the air, highlighting how football is able to bring a whole family together.

“Art and sport have a very solid relationship. Art in all its forms is integrated in different parts of sport, be it through music, chants, trends and costumes. The movement of athletes is another form of art – and this is something I also tried to reflect in the posters,” she added.

Since its unveiling, the artwork has wooed football fans from around the world, many of whom have praised the artist for instilling creativity and meaning into the posters.

“I am beyond proud to leave my mark on this incredible milestone in my country’s history,” the Qatari artist said.

“I really hope the posters resonate with people in Qatar, the region, and around the world. I hope fans will approve of the work and that it contributes to the overall success of the tournament.”