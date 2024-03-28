Qatari aid plane for Gaza lands in Egypt’s El Arish

Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al Khater received the aid plane at the El Arish Airport.

A Qatar Armed Forces aid aircraft intended for Palestinians in Gaza touched down in Egypt’s city of El Arish on Thursday, carrying 57 tonnes of aid, including food supplies provided by the Qatar Charity.

This delivery stands as the 88th in a series of planes dispatched to address the alarming situation for the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in the besieged Strip.

Since Israel renewed its indiscriminate onslaught on the enclave on October 7, as many as 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza are battling the imminent risk of famine.

Qatari Aircraft Carrying Assistance for Palestinians in Gaza Arrives in Egypt's El Arish#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/Ra3BZ4jy9j — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) March 28, 2024

Nearly six months on, the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 32,490 Palestinians and injured over 74,889 while displacing more than 80 percent of the population. More than 14,000 of those killed have been children.

The genocidal war, coupled with the complete Israeli blockade on Gaza, has created a humanitarian catastrophe, pushing more than two million people into starvation.

More disturbing reports of children, newborns and elderly dying of starvation have been surfacing.

According to the Gaza health ministry, 27 people have died due to malnutrition and dehydration in the Gaza Strip, where the obstruction of aid by Israel has launched a significant “humanitarian disaster.”

On March 18, Oxfam said Israel uses bureaucracy to “deliberately” obstruct aid supplies heading into Gaza, with trucks waiting an average of 20 days before they are given the green light to enter.

On February 29, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on hundreds of Palestinians as they gathered south of Gaza City awaiting humanitarian aid in what is known as the “flour massacre”, killing 118 and injuring 760.

Qatar has been vocally calling for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza while describing the Israeli war as a “genocide” on multiple occasions.

Doha also seeks to treat at least 1,500 injured Palestinians as part of an initiative driven by the nation’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Under the initiative, the Gulf State is supervising the transfer of the wounded in coordination with Egypt, in preparation for treatment in Doha.