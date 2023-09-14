Qatargas rebrands with ‘landmark’ name change to QatarEnergy LNG

Qatargas adopts a new identity with a name change that indicates a new milestone.

Qatargas has announced a new brand identity that adopts the new name QatarEnergy LNG, the company confirmed on Thursday, following in the footsteps of parent company QatarEnergy.

The new name and logo are part of a consolidation effort of various energy sectors spearheaded by the government.

QatarEnergy LNG, the new liquified natural gas extraction arm, maintains that it will continue to deliver on its commitment to safety, environmental protection, flawless project delivery, and the reliability and efficiency of its production facilities.

“This exciting landmark comes as part of the increasing international recognition of Qatar’s role in meeting the world’s growing need for energy, particularly natural gas – the cleanest of all fossil fuels. It also reflects QatarEnergy’s continued commitment to LNG as a critical source of energy for decades to come and a vital enabler of the energy transition,” a statement by QatarEnergy read.

The Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, highlighted the importance of the name change. In his speech, he noted that various energy sectors, including this flagship LNG arm, need to work together to create and strengthen QatarEnergy’s brand recognition.

“While we recognise the tremendous value that the Qatargas brand has accumulated over time, we believe that this evolution will further strengthen Qatar’s global position by creating and leveraging a stronger salient link to the QatarEnergy brand to deliver even more value to the State of Qatar, its customers, and the broader stakeholders’ ecosystem,” said Al Kaabi in the similar statement.

“In this context, we are reaffirming our belief in the future of LNG as a primary source of energy for decades to come and placing greater emphasis on the central position LNG occupies in our strategic priorities, development efforts, and energy investments,” he added.

Established in 1984 as Qatargas, “QatarEnergy LNG” is a unique global energy operator in terms of size, service, and reliability.

History repeated

Two years ago, Qatar Petroleum made a similar brand identity announcement to become Qatar Energy.

Then, the name reflected a new vision of consolidation that has been continued with this effort.

It came two decades after the last name change, in which the supplier used to be called Qatar General Petroleum Corporation [QGPC] before becoming Qatar Petroleum in 2001.

Experts say the focus on the name QatarEnergy fits the company’s aspirations to deliver cleaner energy to the world and reflects its role as an active global partner in energy transition.