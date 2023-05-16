QatarEnergy awards $10bn EPC contract for North Field South Project

The project will propel Qatar’s LNG production capacity from the current 77 MTPA to an impressive 126 MTPA.

QatarEnergy has unveiled the recipient of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the North Field South (NFS) project.

The project, comprised of two LNG mega trains, boasts a combined capacity of 16 million tons per annum (MTPA).

An important step towards advancing the world’s largest LNG expansion



QatarEnergy announces awarding the EPC contract for the North Field South project#QatarEnergy #YourEnergyTransitionPartner ⁣⁣#Qatar pic.twitter.com/lE2bohFkfG — QatarEnergy (@qatarenergy) May 16, 2023

The contract was officially signed by Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy; Arnaud Pieton, President of Technip Energies; and Oussama El Jerbi, CCC Managing Director Qatar.

Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the CEO of Qatargas, was present in the ceremony along with high-ranking executives from QatarEnergy, Qatargas, Technip Energies and CCC.

The EPC contract, with an approximate value of $10 billion, encompasses the construction of two mega LNG trains, each with a capacity of 8 MTPA.

The contract also includes the construction of related facilities for gas treatment, natural gas liquids recovery, helium extraction and refining within Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The environmentally conscious NFS project will feature carbon capture and sequestration facilities. A significant portion of the project’s electrical power needs will be sourced from renewable solar power, produced at QatarEnergy’s under-construction solar power facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The project will also incorporate a ‘jetty boil-off gas’ recovery system, aiming to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

In terms of water conservation, the project is anticipated to save five million cubic meters of water annually by recovering 75% of the plant’s tertiary water. It will also limit Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions through the utilisation of advanced Dry Low NOx technology.

Al Kaabi shared his enthusiasm over the EPC contract award, stain that: “QatarEnergy is thrilled to reach another significant milestone in the world’s largest LNG project, reaffirming our dedication to satisfying the global Natural Gas demand.”

“The NFS project exemplifies environmental consciousness in its design. It is home to one of the largest CO2 capture and sequestration facilities, marking a crucial step towards QatarEnergy’s ambitious goal of capturing and sequestering over 11 MTPA of CO2 by 2035,” he added.

In partnership with the North Field East (NFE) project, NFS will propel Qatar’s LNG production capacity from the current 77 MTPA to an impressive 126 MTPA.

QatarEnergy retains a 75% stake in the NFS project and has already secured partnership agreements with TotalEnergies, Shell, and ConocoPhillips for the remaining 25%.

The contract award was celebrated in a dedicated ceremony, marking the EPC contract for the two LNG trains and associated facilities with a joint venture of Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC).