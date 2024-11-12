QatarDebate to participate in Paris Peace Forum Session

The 7th edition of Paris Peace Forum will take place at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris, a venue directly facing the Eiffel tower across the Seine.

This year’s theme, ‘Wanted: A Functioning Global Order’, will address the urgent need for effective international governance in a world marked by great power rivalries, global instability, North-South distrust and new transnational challenges. The opening day will offer a series of panels and roundtables, followed by a series of events hosted by partners throughout the city on November 12th.

The grand finale will be an exclusive panel discussion on November 13th titled ‘The Role of Youth in Strengthening South-to-South Cooperation’ . The session will be hosted by QatarDebate, in partnership with Paris Peace Forum at the historic Sciences Po University. Thought leaders and experts will discuss how the role of youth can amplify shared strengths, overcome common challenges, build a more equitable and self-reliant Global South, and shape a more balanced global economy. The perspective of the youth will be highlighted through our moderator.

As the global landscape shifts, South-to-South cooperation is gaining renewed attention. Thought leaders and experts will discuss how the role of youth can amplify shared strengths, overcome common challenges, build a more equitable and self-reliant Global South, and shape a more balanced global economy. Join us in examining the dynamic contributions of young people in driving collaboration and resilience among emerging economies.

The event is set to take place on November 13 at the Chapsal Amphitheater, located at 27 rue Saint Guillaume, in the heart of Paris’ 6th arrondissement. The program begins promptly at 5:30 PM and offers a dynamic evening of discussion, engagement, and networking.

The evening will open with a discussion with guest speakers from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, followed by a Q&A session where attendees can interact directly with the speakers, running until 7:00 PM. The event will conclude with a networking reception for selected guests from 7:00 PM to 7:40 PM, providing a unique opportunity to connect in a more intimate setting.