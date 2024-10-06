QatarDebate hosts 5th U.S. Arabic Debating Championship, launches ‘Debaters for Change’ at UN Summit

Qatar Debate Center, in conjunction with the ‘World Future Summit 2024’ hosted by the United Nations in New York, has launched the first edition of its dialogue series titled ‘Debaters for Change,’ aimed at the US debate community.

The initiative has added global significance to the event, which coincided with the conclusion of the Fifth US Arabic Universities Debating Championship, where Indiana University claimed the championship title.



The dialogues, held in the presence of H.E. Lolwah Al-Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation, addressed key outcomes of the summit and the Future Pact, which covers a wide range of issues, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender equality, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

These dialogues serve as interactive platforms offering a select group of debaters, students, and graduates an opportunity to express their views and engage with peers from various cultures. They are also seen as a pivotal step toward enhancing the role of debates as an educational and cultural tool.

A global initiative to empower youth

The event was an extension of QatarDebate’s international initiatives, aiming to strengthen

partnerships with institutions by empowering youth to present their ideas, analyse contemporary issues and expand their impact in a civilised and open-minded manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Subaie, Director of Programs at QatarDebate Center, said: “We believe that constructive dialogue is one of the key pillars for building more aware societies capable of addressing global challenges. This event is part of our efforts to expand the global influence of debate culture.



“QatarDebate Center affirms that organizing such events is not merely a step toward

supporting current participants but is part of a broader vision to build a new generation capable of leading positive change in the world. Through continued international initiatives and the expansion of academic partnerships, the center remains committed to its mission of empowering youth and promoting dialogue as a tool for building a better future.” He added.

The Fifth US Arabic Universities Debating Championship

New York University hosted the fifth edition of the US Arabic Universities Debating

Championship, which took place from Friday, September 27, and continued for three days at the NYU campus. More than 35 teams from various US universities participated in the event.

The championship concluded with Indiana University emerging as the winner, defeating the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in the final round. The two teams debated the following motion: “This house believes that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence will exacerbate inequality.”

Asil Sharawneh was awarded the Best Speaker of the Championship, while Alex Pils was named the Best Speaker in the category of Arabic as a Second Language.

Workshops held on the sidelines

On the sidelines of the championship, coach Saad Al-Assad conducted an in-depth training

workshop on competitive debating. The workshop aimed to ensure that debaters and judges were fully prepared for the championship. It covered judging techniques and training for both new and experienced teams, catering to various age groups. Additionally, friendly debates were held to further enhance participants’ skills.

A Successful Journey of the US Championship

The fifth edition of the US Arabic Universities Debating Championship follows the tremendous success of previous editions, starting with the inaugural tournament at Harvard University in 2019, followed by the second edition at the University of Chicago in 2021, the third at Stanford University in 2022, and the fourth at the University of Utah in 2023.