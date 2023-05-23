QatarDebate Centre announces launch of first ‘International Conference on Debate and Dialogue’

A wide network of researchers, academics and postgraduates of the global debate community will gather for the conference’s first edition ever.

QatarDebate Center announced the organisation of an international academic event entitled “The International Conference on Debate and Dialogue” during 29 – 30 May, 2023, at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC).

This academic gathering reflects the centre’s orientation being based on science, knowledge, studies and research aimed at opening the horizons of cooperation and knowledge development.

It is the first edition of the conference with the participation of researchers, academics and postgraduate students, rendering it an important milestone for the institute.

The conference will host 80 academics and researchers, in addition to a number of postgraduate students, elite specialists and members of the fellowship programme.

The number of attendees is estimated to reach 150, delving into rich themes and cross-disciplinary topics such as philosophy, education, linguistics and Islamic studies.

The conference will further showcase the value of fellowship, research programmes and academic curriculas offered by QatarDebate to international universities.

Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Subaie, Director of Programmes at QatarDebate Centre, said: “After a journey full of achievements, the centre established a large international pool of researchers interested in the field of debating.

So, after these years, it became necessary for the centre to embrace all efforts and unite them by organising this international conference to bring together experts from international academic institutions as well as participants from the centre’s programmes: Elite Academy, Fellowship, Path Academy, Ambassadors and others.

The conference represents an important opportunity for the centre to highlight its achievements since its establishment in 2008. As a result, relations will be strengthened with many media and academic entities by signing memorandums of understanding and uniting the efforts exerted to show the impact of the wide interaction taking place in various continents.”

Speakers and Topics

Four speakers will be participating in the conference:

Keynote speaker Dr. Recep Sentry from Hamad Bin Khalifa University, who will present on of the connecting of debating in Islamic heritage.

Dr. Dima Mohammed from Nafa University in Portugal will present the topic of argumentation in the form of frameworks and applications.

The third topic will be presented by Dr. Heba Rauf Ezzat from Ibn Haldun University in Turkey on dialogue and its cultural and social dimensions, while Dr. Maya Nenadovic from Croatia will present the topic of debate and education.

Exhibition on the Sidelines of the Conference

In parallel with the conference, an exhibition will be organised with a layout of three pavilions.

The first is dedicated to highlight the achievements and programmes developed by the centre recently, in addition to the various projects which were established during the past 15 years, how they were communicated to the world, and what are their objectives; including a national debating team, Elite Academy, Ambassadors, expansion foundations for debate and dialogue and the local and international tournaments.

The second pavilion showcases the research publications participating in the conference and a detailed explanation of them, while the third pavilion is an interactive space where participants who have had a role in the various programmes of the centre in past years will present their experiences and the impact of debates on their academic and work lives.

Doha Debates

For the first time, a collaboration with Doha Debates will be made by participating in local and international debaters’ workshops along with the members of Elite Academy.

These workshops are scheduled to target complex and pressing issues suggested by students to be topics of future panel discussions in the upcoming season of Doha Debates.

Oasis of Dialogue

The Conference includes distinguished activities and parallel specialised sessions that conclude with the Oasis of Dialogue under the title: “Social and Familial Relationships.”

Debates in Arabic and English

There are two competitive debates on 29 May in Arabic and English similar to the presidential debates model, where 6 debaters present different opinions on an issue. The debates will conclude with questions by the public.

Partners of the centre

Strategic partners include: Doha Forum

Media partners: Al Jazeera Media Institute and Arab and New Arab TV Network,

Translation partner: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s Translation and Interpreting Institute.

Qatar Airways is the official carrier.

National debating team

Qatar will participate in the debates of the conference, where the students’ journey with the centre and its role in ensuring training and representation of locally and globally will be both highlighted.

For more information, please contact: Khaled Al-Ibrahim: 55834445