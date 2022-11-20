Qatar World Cup kicks off at Hayya Fan Zone 

Qatar’s World cup has kicked off at the Hayya Fan Zone, with thousands of fans inaugurating the event on the night of the opening match.

Held in Lusail South Promenade, the family-friendly fan zone uncovered football fans from all walks of life, including many local residents and international travellers from abroad.

“This is beautiful; I am so happy to be here in Qatar at the World Cup for my very first time,” said Kamil Abdalla from Saudi Arabia.

A patriotic Qatar fan base welcomed the opening of the 2022 World Cup, raising their flags and standing up to sing the country’s anthem.

“I may not be from this country, but I want Qatar to win; I want them to go all the way,” said a fan visiting from Tunisia ahead of the Al-Annabi match against the South Americans.

As Qatar’s golden generation appeared on the jumbotrons in their very first FIFA World Cup game, fans rose to their feet, cheering on as the camera moved from captain Hassan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali, Abdelkarim Hassan, and many more.

Placing predictions, several fans, including Ashraf Touwib, anticipated a win from Qatar.

” 2-0, Qatar will win this game; they can do it,” said the Jordanian fan.

The Hayya Fan Zone features a 3,500 capacity with open ice skating and several food and beverage options.

The Hayaa Fan Zone will operate from 12 pm to 1 am each day of the tournament until the 18 December.