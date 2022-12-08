Qatar wins bid to host 2025 World Table Tennis Championships

It was the second time Qatar wins the hosting of the World Table Tennis Championship, after a successful 2004 tournament in Doha.

Qatar has won the bid to host the 59th edition of the 2025 World Table Tennis Championship.

Doha was selected at the General Assembly of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITF), which was held in Amman, Jordan, on 4-6 December.

This marks the second time that Qatar wins hosting the tournament, after a successful 2004 edition.

Candidate Doha won 57 votes against the Spanish city of Alicante during the vote for the hosting city by members of the federation.

Winning the bid comes as Qatar has established itself as a key location for international sporting events. It is currently hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, which saw a cumulative stadium attendance of 2.45 million spectators, according to a report published by FIFA.

Fans from all over the world have lauded the high level of safety and security in Qatar and the people’s warm and friendly reception.