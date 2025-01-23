Qatar welcomes release of Houthi-seized ship

25 crew members were handed to Omani authorities, who mediated the release of the ship.

Qatar’s ministry of foreign affairs (MoFA) has welcomed the release of the Galaxy Leader ship to Omani authorities.

The ship was previously seized in Yemen’s coast by the Houthis in November 2023 following Israel’s brutal war on the Gaza Strip.

A MoFA statement expressed Qatar’s “appreciation for the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman and the concerned parties, as well as its ongoing humanitarian efforts that facilitated the crew’s release”.

The Galaxy Leader’s crew consisted of 25 individuals from Philippines, Bulgaria, Mexico, Ukraine, and Romania.

“The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar’s hope that the step will contribute to reducing tension in the Red Sea region, and support broader regional and international efforts to promote peace, security, and stability across the region,” the statement added.

Omani authorities mediated the release of the crew, which Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV said came “in support of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza” between Hamas and Israel that came into affect last Sunday.

Arsenio Dominguez, the secretary-general of the United Nation’s International Maritime Organization (IMO), welcomed the news.

“This is a moment of profound relief for all of us – not only for the crew and their families, but also to the wider maritime community,” he said.

“Today’s breakthrough is a testament to the power of collective diplomacy and dialogue, recognizing that innocent seafarers must not become collateral victims in wider geopolitical tensions,” he went on to say.

Hans Grundberg, the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, said the news is a “step in the right direction” and called on the Houthis to end all maritime attacks.

"The release of the Galaxy Leader crew is heartwarming news that puts an end to the arbitrary detention and separation that they and their families endured for more than a year. This is a step in the right direction, and I urge Ansar Allah to continue these positive steps on all… — @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) January 22, 2025

“The release of the Galaxy Leader crew is heartwarming news that puts an end to the arbitrary detention and separation that they and their families endured for more than a year,” Grundberg said.

The UN envoy added that these measures are key to expanding mediation efforts and to revive the Yemeni political process that millions have been waiting for.

The ship was seized during the armed group’s attacks on Israeli, U.S. and British-owned vessels in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. The attacks was in support of Palestinians targeted and killed in Israel’s genocide on the Gaza Strip.

Houthi fighters ambushed the Galaxy Leader with a helicopter as it was en route from Türkiye to India.

Galaxy Maritime Ltd, which is registered in the Isle of Man. According to documents from the Isle of Man Government’s Companies Registry, the vessel is owned by Ray Car Carriers, which is co-owned by Israeli businessman Abraham Ungar.