Qatar welcomes extension of Ukraine Black Sea grain deal

On 24 February, Russia led a full-scale invasion of Ukraine following a period of simmering tensions.

Qatar welcomed the extension of the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal on Thursday for two additional months while renewing its support for a peaceful solution between Moscow and Kyiv.

In a statement, the Qatari foreign ministry thanked Turkey and the United Nations’ mediation in extending the deal. The Gulf state noted that the move eases the “flow of grain and food supplies without hindrance, and contributes to strengthening and ensuring global food security.”

Statement : Qatar Welcomes Black Sea Grain Export Deal Extension#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/uZuA5M72cd — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) May 18, 2023

“The Ministry reaffirms Qatar’s support for all international efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis,” the statement read.

In a televised speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, which was initially brokered in July last year.

The landmark deal enabled the resumption of much-needed grain shipments from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports after deliveries were disrupted by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, and the contributions of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to extend the Black Sea grain corridor agreement for another two months,” The Turkish president said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Erdogan, whose country has served as a key mediator between Russia and Ukraine, expressed his hope for a permanent ceasefire between the warring countries.

Ukraine also welcomed the extension of the deal.

“We welcome the continuation of the Initiative, but emphasise that it must work effectively,” Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

The decision came before the deal was due to expire on 18 May as Russia placed several demands on the extension related to payments and logistics.

Under the deal, signatories agreed to set up a Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

The closures of the blocked Black Sea routes heavily affected countries around the world that depended on Russian and Ukrainian grains, resulting in a spike in global food prices.

According to the UN World Food Programme (WFP), at least 47 million people are set to face “acute hunger” amid fears of a global food crisis as long as Ukraine’s exports are blocked.

A year into the deal, at least 30.3 million tonnes of grain and foodstuffs have been exported from Ukraine. The exports include 625,000 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan, Kenya, Somalia, and Yemen.

On 24 February, Russia led a full-scale invasion of Ukraine following a period of simmering tensions.

According to the UN, civilian casualties in Ukraine surpassed 23,000, with more than 8,500 people killed since the start of the Russian invasion.

Qatar has repeatedly stressed the need for the Russian and Ukrainian sides to reach a political agreement.