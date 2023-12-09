Qatar welcomes Denmark parliament’s adoption law prohibiting Quran burnings

The law awaits formal approval from Denmark’s monarch, which is expected to take place later this month before it becomes effective.

Qatar hailed Denmark’s parliament for passing a law on Thursday aimed at preventing the improper treatment of religious texts and expressed hope for the curtailment of hate speech, in particular, Islamophobia.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses Qatar’s appreciation for the Danish Parliament’s response to the calls to prevent the burning of the Holy Quran, At the same time, it looks forward to adopting similar legislations from the parliaments of countries which have witnessed the burning of copies of the Holy Quran,” a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday read.

Denmark’s parliament approved a legislation on Thursday, criminalising the desecration of any holy text within the country.

This move comes in response to a series of public desecrations of the Quran by far-right groups, drawing mass condemnation from Islamic governments and sparking nationwide protests.

The Gulf nation urged other countries to follow suit with a similar legislation in the wake of stunts involving the burning of the Holy Quran.

“This shall thereby contribute to the cessation of crimes fulling hatred, inciting violence and threatening peaceful coexistence amongst peoples,” the statement noted.

MOFA went on to renew “Qatar’s full support to the values of tolerance, and its desire to establish the principles of international peace and security through dialogue and understanding.”

Denmark has faced international criticism for being seen as a place that allows insults and denigration of cultures, religions, and traditions. The objective of this legislation is to counteract what Denmark’s ministry referred to as “systematic mockery,” which, among other consequences, has heightened the terrorism threat in Denmark.

“We must protect the security of Denmark and Danes,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in a statement on Thursday. “That is why it is important that we now get better protection against the systematic desecrations we have seen for a long time.”

Denmark’s parliament, passed the law with a vote of 94-77, and eight lawmakers were absent during the decision.

The new legislation will make it a crime “to inappropriately treat, publicly or with the intention of dissemination in a wider circle, a writing with significant religious significance for a religious community or an object that appears as such.”

The ban, however, does not apply to works of art where a desecration constitutes “a minor part” but is integrated into a larger artistic creation.

This year alone, these far-right extremists have assembled over 500 stunts, including Quran burnings at, Muslim country embassies, places of worship, and immigrant neighbourhoods.

Denmark has consistently distanced itself from these desecrations, using the importance of freedom of expression in Danish society as justification.

In 2006, Denmark faced global outrage after a newspaper published 12 cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, including one where the prophet is depicted wearing a bomb as a turban, leading to protests worldwide.

Violators of the new law could be fined or imprisoned for up to two years.

Violators of the new law could be fined or imprisoned for up to two years.

Doha has long adopted an unwavering stance in the face of Islamophobia globally, being one of the few to stand against anti-religious hate crimes.

During his speech at this year’s United Nations General Assembly on September 19, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took special aim at the wave of Islamophobic incidents in Europe.

“Allow me to pinpoint the necessity for combating racism and campaigns of incitement against entire peoples, religions, and civilisations,” Sheikh Tamim said in New York.

“On this occasion, I would say to my Muslim brethren that it is implausible for us to get distracted by an idiot or a biased person whenever it occurs to him to provoke us by burning the Holy Quran or by other forms of triviality,” the Qatari Amir added.

“The Quran is too holy to be desecrated by a witless person. God Almighty said: ‘Embrace forgiveness and enjoin what is right and turn away from the ignorant.’ At the same time, I would say to all those who seek to justify these hideous acts as freedom of expression: compromising the sanctity of others deliberately should not be seen as an example of the freedom of expression.”