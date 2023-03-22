Qatar warns of near ‘deadlock’ in political solution in Syria amid absence of accountability

The Syrian Embassy in Qatar celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its establishment in Doha during the same month of the 12-year mark of the revolution.

Qatar warned that the path to a political solution in Syria has neared a “deadlock” amid the lack of global action to hold the Syrian Bashar Al Assad regime to account, Doha’s state news agency (QNA) reported on Tuesday.

The Gulf state’s comments came during a speech by Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah in a session on Syria under the Human Rights Council.

The Qatari official called out the Syrian regime’s “insistence on using the security and military solution based on arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, killing and torture”.

Dr. Al Muftah’s remarks also hit out at the Assad regime’s use of internationally banned chemical weapons and the deliberate targeting of civilians, which continue to be exposed by rights organisations.

The event took place more than a month since Syria was hit with deadly earthquakes on 6 February that killed nearly 50,000 people in the country and neighbouring Turkey.

Aid delivery to non-regime held areas were hindered by Assad due to his grip over humanitarian assistance which requires his approval in order to reach certain parts of Syria.

The Qatari envoy tapped into the delay of aid delivery and the “Syrian regime’s attempts to use the humanitarian disaster to gain more time and achieve political gains.”

She noted that the regime’s move amid the disaster “is considered a stark reminder that the current situation and half-solutions must not continue”.

Dr. Hend’s comments come days after Syria marked the 12-year anniversary of the revolution, which took place alongside regional uprisings known as the Arab Spring.

The protests turned violent when the Syrian regime opened fire on peaceful demonstrators, plunging the country into more than a decade of war with the backing of Russia and Iran.

Qatar had shut down its embassy in Syria and was also the first to establish an embassy for the Syrian opposition.

Unlike other countries in the region, namely Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar has maintained its unwavering stance with regards to normalising with the Assad regime.

On multiple occasions, Qatar renewed its stance in supporting investigations into crimes committed against Syrians since the revolution.

Syrian embassy in Doha marked 10 years since opening

On Tuesday, the Syrian Embassy in Qatar marked its 10-year anniversary since being establishment in Doha.

The event in Doha saw the attendance of several officials and Syrian rights activists, including Omar Alshogre, who was detained, tortured, and starved for three years in Assad’s prisons.

The function further coincided with the 12th year anniversary of the Syrian revolution.