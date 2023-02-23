Qatar warns of ‘explosive situation’ following deadly Israeli raid on Nablus

Since the start of the year, Israel has killed more than 60 people, including 13 children.

Qatar has condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ (IOF) systematic crimes” following a raid on the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday where at least 11 Palestinians were killed.

“Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of the city of Nablus in the West Bank, which led to the death of a number of Palestinians and the injury of dozens,” the Gulf state’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that it considers the latest raid is “an extension of these forces’ continuous and systematic crimes against the Palestinian people and a flagrant violation of the resolutions of international legitimacy.”

Statement | #Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli occupation forces storming the city of #Nablus #MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/tMnGFBnfeg — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) February 22, 2023

Qatar also renewed its calls to hold Israel accountable for its ongoing crimes against Palestinians.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns of an explosive situation in the Palestinian territories as a result of the Israeli escalation. It urges the international community to take prompt action to stop the Israeli attacks, provide protection for the brotherly Palestinian people,” the statement said.

The IOF carried out a deadly raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday where at least 11 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others were injured.

One of the victims, Abdulhadi Ashqar, 61, succumbed to his injury at a hospital as his son, a nurse, was attending to his injury.

In videos that circulated on social media, Ashqar’s son was heard wailing when realising his father was one of the victims. “This is my father,” he screamed.

lsraeli occupation forces injure about 30 Palestinians during its current aggression on Nablus city. pic.twitter.com/E0wgQC5y6E — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 22, 2023

In a statement, the Palestinian Lions’ Den group confirmed it counterattacked the Israeli forces. One of its members, Hossam Isleem, 24, was also killed in the raid.

Since the start of the year, Israel has killed more than 60 people, including 13 children.

Separately, Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida said, “Gaza is observing the enemy’s escalating crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank, and its patience is running out.”

Meanwhile, the United States, which pumps $3.8 billion into Israel on an annual basis, expressed its “deep concern” over the raid and offered condolences to “innocent bystanders” killed.

“We recognise the very real security concerns facing Israel. At the same time, we are deeply concerned by the large number of injuries and the loss of civilian lives,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, failing to condemn its ally.

Palestine has also requested that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) holds an emergency session on the latest massacre.

Deadly West Bank raids

Since last year, Israel has increased its military raids as well as its detainment of Palestinians in the West Bank.

The UN previously said 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005, with at least 225 killed, including 53 children.

The increase in attacks has raised concern over another intifada, or uprising, against the Israeli regime.

The situation in Nablus has clearly been escalating since the summer. But this most recent raid seems to represent a qualitative shift—a raid in the busiest parts of the city, during the day, leaving multiple dead & at least a hundred injured. I feel sick with worry for my city. — Yara Asi, PhD (@Yara_M_Asi) February 22, 2023

The first intifada took place between 1987 and 1993, where more than 1,300 Palestinians were killed.

The second intifada took place between 2000 and 2005, where Israel killed at least 4,973 Palestinians.

According to Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Addameer, there are currently 4,780 Palestinian prisoners behind Israeli bars, including 160 children.

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem in a bloody war in 1967, widely known as “the six day war” and naksa, or “setback”.

Within six days, the Zionist state captured the majority of Palestine while forcibly dispossessing at least 300,000 Palestinians.