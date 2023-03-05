Qatar urges support for orphans following Turkey-Syria crisis

The charity is urging donors to support its “Rofaqa” orphan care initiative.

Qatar Charity (QC) aims to sponsor over 200,000 orphans before the month of Ramadan, but many are still waiting on its list.

The charity is now calling on philanthropists to donate to its global “Rofaqa” initiative for the care of orphans and underprivileged children around the world to help shelter them before the holy month.

جانب من اللقاء الترفيهي للأيتام والأسر المكفولة في #تركيا_حرّان📍للترويح عنهم والتخفيف من الآثار النفسية للزلزال ضمن مبادرة #رفقاء 💙

ونُذكر بمعاناة الأيتام والأسر المكفولة حول العالم وضرورة حمايتهم وتأمين الحياة الكريمة لهم. https://t.co/JtV1BV4CNZ#قطر_الخيرية pic.twitter.com/ddBKKWP3pe — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) March 3, 2023

The initiative aims to foster social cohesion and serve humanity with the assistance of Qatari benefactors.

QC is hoping to provide sponsored individuals—who currently number over 194,000—with comprehensive care by offering a range of services and carrying out projects that will address their needs and offer social protection.

Yousef al-Khulaifi, the general supervisor of Rofaqa, stated that the initiative has been a success and has helped many children realise their hopes and dreams.

The initiative, he continued, was the driving force behind the accomplishments of many sponsored orphans, many of whom have excelled in both their academic and professional pursuits.

Since there are more than 17,700 social cases that qualify for sponsorship, Al-Khulaifi urged the donors to continue funding the Rofaqa initiative. He mentioned that after being investigated, the cases are now waiting to be sponsored.

The official noted that more people are in need of sponsorship as a result of recent disasters and crises around the world, such as the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which left hundreds of children with no parental support.

For those looking to help, the sponsorship process could be completed quickly and easily through the Qatar Charity app or the Rofaqa website.

Under Rofaqa, students, people with disabilities, and teachers can also be sponsored, in addition to orphans and low-income families.

As part of this initiative, the QC creates and executes high-quality projects for the sponsored, such as model cities and high-quality centres with schools, health facilities, apartments, dorms for students, playgrounds, and water facilities.

For orphans, children, and their families, about 303 quality and service centres will have been constructed by the end of 2022.

The Rofaqa initiative also pays attention to the projects, programmes, and activities carried out for sponsored children and orphans. Social care, healthcare, psychological support, and social housing projects are also given a lot of attention.

These projects helped nearly 13,250 people in 2022.