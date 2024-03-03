Qatar urges Sudanese warring parties to resume negotiations

The Gulf state called on Sudanese warring factions to cease hostilities and collaborate on humanitarian aid access, as the UN reports grave human rights abuses and urgent humanitarian needs.

Qatar has called upon the conflicting parties in Sudan to restart negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and mitigating civilian suffering.

The appeal emphasised the need for cooperation to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need while adhering to the principles of international humanitarian law and human rights law.

It came during a statement delivered by Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, at the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner’s Report on Sudan, part of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Muftah stressed Qatar’s unwavering support for the Sudanese people amid their tribulations, highlighting the nation’s commitment to providing comprehensive support and humanitarian aid to alleviate the crisis’s burden.

Al Muftah also stressed Qatar’s firm stance on Sudan’s unity and sovereignty, condemning any external interference in its affairs.

She underscored the importance of safeguarding the human rights of the Sudanese civilians, ensuring their dignity, and fulfilling their legitimate aspirations for peace, security, and stability.

The Qatari representative expressed deep concern over the dire human rights situation in Sudan, exacerbated by prolonged conflict. She emphasised the necessity to halt crimes and violations against civilians, particularly noting the devastating impact in Khartoum, Darfur, and other regions.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, described Sudan as a “living nightmare”, with nearly half its population urgently requiring food and medical aid.

He highlighted the extensive damage to healthcare facilities and the critical need for international support to meet the escalating humanitarian needs, according to Aljazeera.

Turk drew attention to the severe human rights violations and potential war crimes committed by the warring factions, including the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan’s army.

He reported staggering casualty figures and the widespread use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, emphasising the urgent need for accountability and international focus on the crisis to prevent further descent into chaos.

The UN has called for $4.1 billion to address the humanitarian needs of the affected population and support the displaced. With millions displaced within Sudan and in neighbouring countries, the crisis poses a significant threat to regional peace, security, and humanitarian conditions.