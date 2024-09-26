Qatar urges global action on Sudan crisis

The Sudan crisis is the largest refugee tragedy in the world, with more than 14 million people experiencing acute hunger and 13 regions are at risk of famine.

At a recent high-level ministerial event focused on bolstering humanitarian support for Sudan and its neighbouring regions, Lolwah Alkhater, Minister of State for International Cooperation, underscored the urgent nature of the crisis in the northeastern African country.

Alkhater emphasised that the conflict in Sudan involves two critical dimensions: political and humanitarian.

“It is important to proceed effectively and very quickly on both,” she said.

Alkhater warned against limiting the focus to humanitarian aid alone, as this could overlook the broader political context necessary for a lasting resolution.

In this regard, she commended the political initiatives led by Saudi Arabia and acknowledged the crucial role of Egypt in addressing both the political and humanitarian aspects of the crisis.

Alkhater went on to express concern that the Sudan crisis could devolve into a mere routine issue, leading to a scenario where “the brothers in Sudan will be transformed into a group of refugees”.

She outlined several key principles essential for any international approach to the Sudanese situation.

“The first principle is to preserve the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Sudan, and to preserve its national institutions,” she said.

The second principle highlights the importance of prioritising the needs of the Sudanese people, which includes halting the bloodshed, restoring security, and addressing their legitimate aspirations.

Additionally, Alkhater urged for an end to external interventions that have exacerbated the crisis.

“These interventions contributed to igniting this crisis in the beginning and are still igniting fires instead of extinguishing them,” she said.

Growing humanitarian emergency

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan has escalated to alarming levels, with Alkhater describing it as “the largest refugee tragedy in the world at the moment”.

The educational system has been devastated, leaving nearly 100 percent of children out of school.

According to the World Food Programme, approximately 14 million people in Sudan are currently experiencing acute hunger, with 13 regions are at risk of famine.

“We can [hardly] imagine that such an agricultural country, through which the Nile flows, has its people starving,” Alkhater said, referring to the dire food situation.

She also highlighted the compounded suffering of Sudanese women, who face increased violence driven by economic desperation.

Alkhater urged the international community to not only provide humanitarian relief but also to engage in meaningful political dialogue to restore stability in Sudan.

Her comments echoed that of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who also spoke about Sudan in his UNGA speech on Tuesday.

“We reaffirm out support for all regional and international efforts to end this crisis in a way that will ensure the unity of the state institutions and the sovereignty and stability of Sudan,” the amir said.