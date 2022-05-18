Qatar upgrades aviation operations ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA organisers have placed pricing caps on the room rates that hotels can charge supporters, with three star-rated hotels capped at around $120.

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will enhance its current voice communication system and upgrade its air traffic control tower operations to meet airspace traffic demand affected as a result of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The major tournament is anticipated to surge in an influx of visitors to the region, with daily air traffic expected to jump from 700 to 1,800 movements.

CAA has selected Frequentis, an Austrian air traffic control company, to carry out said changes in a bid to maintain smooth airport operations and ensure safety as the aviation industry demands fluctuate.

The country’s back-up voice communication system is set to benefit from Frequentis’ ‘next generation’ voice communication system X10, to bolster robustness. CAA will also implement the Austrian company’s electronic flight strips in the air traffic control tower to support air traffic controllers with managing the rising workload and maintaining safety measures amid peak air traffic movements.

The air traffic control company has provided CAA with “reliable air traffic management systems since the 1990s. Our electronic Flight Strips integrated with the air traffic management system marks the next generation of tower automation, which will allow CAA to handle the expected, significant air traffic increase,” Josef Kutschi, Managing Director of Frequentis Middle East said.

With increased developments in technology, efficiency is seen rising significantly. This will be experienced as the digitalisation of paper strips and the implementation of the IT-based X10 satisfy the growing demands for tower digitalisation, which in turn clears the pathway for automation and fast-pace productivity.

Workflow is expected to run even more efficiently ahead of the World Cup 2022.

The X10 architecture allows for a “flexible, scalable, and modern approach to air traffic management and smartSTRIPS is an essential tool to support controllers in their challenging role,” noted Hannu Juurakko, Frequentis Vice President air traffic management. “We are pleased to be working with CAA on this modernisation, the added benefits of X10 will fully prepare CAA for its upcoming airspace demands.”

World Cup 2022 accommodation

FIFA World Cup organisers estimate that about 1.5 million visitors will attend the football event, which is due to take place in November. The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, in a statement, revealed that available rooms for World Cup fans will reach 130,000.

The available accommodations entail hotel rooms, floating hotels, villas, apartments, and fan villages.

According to the latest report by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield, Hotels in Qatar are expected to add around 5,000 rooms before the commencement of the World Cup.

The amount of hotel and serviced apartment rooms is expected to stretch to 45,000 units before the major sporting event with this additional development.

Fans who are in possession of match game tickets can now book their stay through the official site for accommodation reservations. The cost of accommodation in some apartments does not exceed $80 nightly, while booking some rooms in luxury floating hotels, with restaurants and recreational activities inclusions costs around $180 a night.

World Cup Qatar organisers have reassured supporters that the event will be “as affordable as possible for everyone,” FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al-Khater stated in an interview with SunSport.