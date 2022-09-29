Qatar unveils transportation plan to divert traffic away from Doha

Starting on October 2, tickets would be issued for using the designated public bus lane on A-Ring Road.

Qatari authorities have unveiled plans to manage traffic congestion in the capital Doha in the lead up to the World Cup.

The Committee for the Corniche Street Closure Implementation Plan announced details to reduce traffic, which entails specific rules for different number plates.

Vehicles with general transportation as well as black private transportation number plates will be diverted away from central Doha.

The plan will be put into effect every Friday from 3 pm to 10 pm beginning on September 30, and covers areas extending from Al Khafji Street in the north to Corniche Street in the east, and from C-Ring Road in the west and south.

When the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in November, the plan will then go into full daily effect.

All emergency vehicles, Mowasalat and Qatar Rail public transportation vehicles, and individuals who own only one car (with either a general transport number plate or a private black number plate) are exempt from the plan and will be permitted access to these routes.

The committee further stated that any cars that enter Central Doha during the plan’s implementation periods without complying with the exemption requirements will be fined by the appropriate authorities.

The vehicle plate management plan is part of a wider strategy to manage travel and transportation during the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Most recently, the movement of traffic was tested during the Lusail Super Cup in September.

Dedicated public bus lane

As part of the plan, fines will be issued for using the designated public bus lane on A-Ring Road starting from October 2.

The committee highlighted that the lane is only intended for use by public buses, taxis, and authorised cars. Authorities will fine any unauthorised vehicles using it in accordance with Article 49. These vehicles are only permitted to use the lane from 2am to 8am.

Given that it connects a wide range of business, residential, and service areas, as well as numerous tourist attractions, the A-Ring Road is regarded as one of Doha’s most important roadways.