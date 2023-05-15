Qatar unveils list of authorised Hajj tour operators

The website also includes contact numbers and types of accommodation provided by the operated to help pilgrims.

An official list of 18 accredited tour operators for the upcoming 2023 Hajj season has been released by authorities in Qatar.

Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs released the information on its website, providing prospective pilgrims with resources for selecting their preferred tour operator.

The website also offers details such as contact numbers, and the types of accommodation provided by each tour operator.

In March, the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs said it had completed the electronic screening process for Hajj candidates for the 2023 pilgrimage.

The department gave priority to Qataris and residents who have not previously performed Hajj, the elderly, and those whose applications were not approved in the past.

The selection process focused on the primary pilgrim, ensuring that they meet all the necessary criteria.

Per new regulations announced by the Saudi kingdom earlier this year, those who wish to perform Hajj must have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

All pilgrims must state the dates of their first and second vaccinations and include documentation of their immunisations as part of their application.

Additionally, they must have been vaccinated against meningococcal disease and received the seasonal influenza shot, according to the guidelines issued by the ministry. It also emphasised that pilgrims should not have any acute chronic illnesses or infectious diseases to ensure the safety of all participants.

Adding companions to the Hajj pilgrimage is not possible after the fees have been paid, it added.

This year, the annual Hajj pilgrimage is expected to begin around 26 June.