Qatar unveils ambitious 5-year plan for self-driving vehicle regulation

Qatar announced multi-faceted initiatives at the “Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations” Conference, including a strategic plan for self-driving vehicles.

Qatar has made a pivotal announcement that sets the course for the future of the country’s sustainable mobility during a two-day conference in the capital city.

Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti unveiled Qatar’s Self-Driving Vehicles Strategy at the “Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations” Conference and Exhibition.

The conference took place over two days at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The newly launched strategy outlines a five-year plan to regulate the use of self-driving vehicles in Qatar, targeting a smart and environmentally-friendly transit system.

This announcement headlined the event, which attracted a distinguished list of state and transportation industry officials.

The minister also disclosed that nearly 70% of Qatar’s public buses are now electric, with an ambitious target to achieve 100% electrification by 2030. These goals are in line with Qatar’s National Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the objectives of QNV2030.

Furthermore, Al-Sulaiti announced that the Ministry of Transport is working in collaboration with relevant authorities to establish minimum technical and safety standards for electric vehicles (EVs).

Plans are underway to create a new centre dedicated to the inspection and verification of EVs.

On the maritime front, he noted Hamad Port’s ascent as a regional hub, facilitated by its vast network connecting it with over 100 global ports. Al-Ruwais Port also received mention for its role in energising regional trade, with a third phase of development focused on increasing its capabilities in the pipeline.

Turning to aviation, Al-Sulaiti remarked on the progress seen during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in which over 26,500 aircraft movements at both Hamad and Doha International Airports were recorded.