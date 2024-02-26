Qatar University’s Engineering Education and Instructional Technologies conference begins

The conference encourages participants to submit original scientific papers or workshop proposals.



The three-day Engineering Education and Instructional Technologies Conference (EEITC 24) kick-started on Sunday with Qatar University’s College of Education and the College of Engineering jointly organising the event.



Qatar’s Minister for Education and Higher Education, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, who is patronising the initiative, attended the conference’s opening.



EEITC 24 will gather national and international experts to delve into this year’s theme: ‘Re-engineering the Future of Education: Resilience through Wellbeing’.



The conference will feature talks from keynote speakers and panel discussions. This will enable participants to discuss and share recommendations about the latest developments and potential challenges within the field of instructional technology.

Positive contribution to Qatari development

The conference also encourages the submission of innovative scientific papers and workshop proposals. Especially research that assesses the social, cultural and ethical dimensions of approaching curriculum design, pedagogy and evaluation in engineering education.



Instructional design, policy and leadership, and technology and wellbeing – among others, are areas the of study suggested for research.

Beyond the gathering of scholars, Qatar University’s president, Omar Al Ansari, said that this year’s conference will positively contribute to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

During his speech at the opening, Al Ansari said that EEITC 24 will address “professional development and educational leadership in order to achieve one of the key pillars of Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which is the human development pillar.

“[This is] attainable by considering education a national priority that establishes new formats competing locally, regionally, and globally”.

He further expressed his gratitude to the education ministry and all EEITC 24 participants.