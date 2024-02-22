Qatar University concludes second annual Pediatric Nutrition conference

Key topics of discussion at the conference included diet-induced, behavioural and developmental issues that can impact childhood nutritional health.



Thursday concluded a two-day annual Pediatric Nutrition Conference held in Doha.



Qatar University (QU) organised the conference in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation, and the World Health Organization.



Researchers, experts, and healthcare professionals discussed and shared expertise in child nutrition. Including the chairperson of the conference’s advisory committee and the dean of QU’s College of Health Sciences, Hanan F. Abdul Rahima and the WHO representative to Qatar, Dr. Rayana Bou Haka – among many others.



The theme of this year’s conference was ‘Emerging Insights into Nutrition in Pediatric Metabolic Disease’.



Key topics of discussion at the conference included diet-induced metabolic issues among children and chronic diseases related to diet. Such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, liver and kidney diseases, certain types of cancers and others.

Experts also discussed the prevention and management of diet-induced obesity among children and teenagers, such as implementing positive dietary and lifestyle changes.



Another key area discussed was behavioural and inborn conditions that can lead to child nutritional issues. For instance, disordered eating as anorexia nervosa or binge eating can either lead to a child becoming under or overweight.



Behavioural and developmental challenges, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or autism, among children, can also impact their nutritional health.



During the inaugural speech on Wednesday, the director of the MoPH, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, said the forum was a means to expand the health office’s collaboration with QU on these pressing child nutritional matters.

Exponential rise in childhood obesity

Rates of childhood obesity in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are considered among the highest in the world, according to research by Mohammed Banany from the Sydney University of Technology’s School of Public Health, et al. Their research found that the prevalence has especially risen in the past two decades.



In Qatar, “childhood obesity… affects more than 20 percent of the population, posing a significant challenge that the state is addressing in the long term,” Sheikh Mohammed said during his speech.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, director of the Ministry of Public Health, delivered an opening speech at the conference.

He added that one of the conference’s goals was to, “establish a new system for children in schools that is accepted by all families and endorsed by the health care system”.



Echoing the suggestions from Banany’s research, Sheikh Mohammed said it was important to take measures at the school level to prevent this trend from worsening.

National measures combating obesity

Within Qatar’s public school sector, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education prohibits school canteens from offering soft or energy drinks.



Public school canteens can’t offer students fruit drinks, fried foods, chips, cured meats, chocolate as well as foods high in salt.



The Qatari General Tax Authority has also enforced an excise tax on goods that are harmful to our health. The state taxes Carbonated drinks at a rate of 50 percent. While energy drinks face a doubled tax hike.



“The Excise Tax will contribute to the achievement of The State of Qatar’s social policy goals as part of the 2030 National Vision and help secure a sustainable future for The State of Qatar and its generations to come,” the national tax authority said.