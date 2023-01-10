Qatar TV mourns death of its first chief Jawad Maraqa

The late media personality was widely known as one of the key founders of Jordanian television.

Qatar TV’s first head Jawad Maraqa, Jordanian journalist and media figure, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a series of accomplishments in the industry across the region.

In a statement on Monday, Qatar Media Corporation confirmed Maraqa’s death without disclosing further information on the circumstances.

Maraqa was Qatar TV’s first director when it first launched in black and white on 15 August, 1970.

“The Qatar Media Corporation expresses its condolences to the family of the deceased and the media family, asking God Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and grant him his vast paradise,” the statement read.

توفي مساء الأحد الصحفي والإعلامي جواد مرقة وهو أول مدير لتلفزيون قطر عند انطلاقه بالأبيض والأسود وذلك في 15 أغسطس 1970م

وتعرب المؤسسة القطرية للإعلام عن تعازيها لأسرة الفقيد والأسرة الإعلامية سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويدخله فسيح جناته#QMC #qatarmediacorporation pic.twitter.com/18ekZWg4wz — المؤسسة القطرية للإعلام (@qmc_qa) January 9, 2023

The Jordanian Journalists Syndicate also mourned “with great sadness and sorrow” the loss of Maraqa, who was also Jordanian news agency’s (Petra) former director general between 1982 and 1985.

He was also a member of Petra’s board of directors in 2006 and the first to appear on Jordan’s first ever news broadcast, per reports by Amman-based media.

In a statement, quoted by Petra, the syndicate’s president Rakan Al-Saaida noted Maraqa’s achievements, saying he “left a great legacy of morals, attitudes, values, and great achievements in terms of journalism and media.”

People in Qatar also offered their condolences to Maraqa’s family while commenting on his legacy.

“My sincere condolences to the Maraqa family in Jordan on the death of my dear teacher Jawad Maraqa, the first director of Qatar TV…who taught us the correct ABC’s of television since its inception,” Dr. Ahmed Abdulmalik, Qatari media personality, said in a Tweet.

Another tweeted: “He had an imprint on Qatar TV since its opening, and he was a good director and teacher with high morals.”

Echoing similar sentiments, one social media user, who said Maraqa was his neighbour in Jordan, said the late journalist was one “who regularly prayed in the mosque.”

Maraqa had also led key posts in the media industry, including the president of the General Union of Arab Producers for 10 years.