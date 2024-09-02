Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) Returns for its 3rd Edition: Discover Places, People, and Culture

As the premier event showcasing global travel and tourism offerings, QTM is dedicated to highlighting Qatar as a leading hub in the industry.

The highly anticipated third edition of Qatar Travel Mart (QTM), organised by NeXTfairs, is set to take place from November 25-27, 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

This year, the event will welcome a diverse range of participants including senior executives, decision-makers, tourism experts, academics, researchers, government officials, representatives from related sectors and travel enthusiasts.

This year’s edition is set to make a significant impact, with the exhibition space doubling to accommodate more international participants and enhance attendee experience.

Featuring 300 hosted buyers and focusing on seven key tourism sectors in Business, Leisure, Luxury, Medical, Cultural, Sports and Halal Tourism, QTM 2024 will unveil top travel destinations and the latest industry trends.

Source: QTM

Reflecting on QTM 2023’s success, which saw participation from 60 countries, 250 exhibitors and nearly 10,000 visitors, Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs, described the event as “a remarkable journey.”

“Qatar Travel Mart has been a remarkable journey that underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and connecting industry leaders in the travel and tourism sectors. QTM 2024 is set to be our most impactful event yet, driving progress and shaping the future of the industry,” he said.

Previous participants at QTM highlighted the event’s exceptional organisation and networking opportunities.

Source: QTM

Suran Rabaev, Head of Department, Tourism Development Support Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic, said: “The meticulous planning has been evident, and we are pleased with our participation. We are eager to return next year, having achieved about 30 B2B meetings.”

QTM 2024 will also offer valuable investment opportunities in tourism development and feature a high-level conference with insights from top regional and international experts.

The hosted buyer programme, supported by Qatar Tourism, will play a crucial role in facilitating collaboration and connections among industry stakeholders.

Expected to attract international associations, senior executives, and decision-makers, QTM provides a unique platform for global buyers and visitors to explore Qatar’s diverse tourism offerings and consider it as part of their travel plans. The event will bring together a wide array of participants, including DMCs, hotels, tour and cruise operators, travel agencies, travel technology companies, associations, tourism boards, and more.

For more information, please visit https://qtmqatar.com/ or contact +974 5055 0120.