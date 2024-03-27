Qatar Tourism’s strategy to enhance Hayya Card underway

A new strategy is underway to eliminate hurdles and align sectoral development with the nation’s broader progress.

Several initiatives are in progress to enhance the Hayya Card in a sophisticated and suitable manner, according to Qatar Tourism’s Chairman Saad bin Ali Al Kharji.

Al Kharji also revealed that a new strategy is underway to eliminate hurdles and align sectoral development with the nation’s broader progress.

Speaking at a Qatar Chamber meeting, attended by figures including QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Al Kharji emphasised the pivotal role of tourism in Qatar’s economic diversification drive outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Kharji highlighted the strides made by Qatar’s tourism sector in recent years, attributing its success to proper planning and execution of strategies.

The Hayya Card, introduced during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, is an important initiative that facilitated international visits to Qatar and the initiative was further extended in February.

A key outcome of the meeting was the agreement to establish two direct focal points between the chamber and the tourism sector, focusing on the hotel and travel office sectors.

Regular meetings with tourism company representatives were also pledged to tackle challenges collectively and bring about private sector insights for sectoral growth.

Al Kharji assured consideration of proposals forwarded by the Qatar Chamber, pointing out the role of the private sector in realising Qatar’s strategic tourism ambitions.

The meeting also saw discussions on vital issues concerning the private sector’s involvement in tourism, with a consensus on the necessity to bolster support for private enterprises to push the sector forward.

Sheikh Khalifa reiterated the chamber’s commitment to collaborate closely with relevant stakeholders to address challenges impeding business owners and investors in the sector.

Meanwhile, Al Kuwari stressed the importance of attending to the demands of the private sector to ensure that tourism fulfils its role in Qatar’s development trajectory.

Sheikh Khalifa reiterated the chamber’s role as a bridge between government entities and private enterprises, emphasising its commitment to facilitating dialogue and finding practical solutions.