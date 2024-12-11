Qatar Tourism visits Sultan Qaboos Port to strengthen cruise sector collaboration

The visit aimed to enhance knowledge-sharing and collaboration in the cruise tourism sector.

A delegation from Qatar, including representatives from Qatar Tourism, the Ministry of Interior, the Permanent Committee for the Management of Maritime Ports and Immigration, Mwani, and the General Authority of Customs, conducted visited the Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat on 27-28 November.

Facilitated by Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the delegation held discussions with senior Omani officials from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Transportation, the Royal Oman Police, Asyad (the port operator), and the Coast Guard from the Port Security Department.

The meetings focused on key aspects of cruise industry operations, including logistics, port management, and strategies to improve passenger services.

Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, emphasised the value of the visit, stating that it provided an opportunity to engage with Omani counterparts and exchange knowledge in areas such as immigration, customs procedures, terminal logistics, and passenger services.

According to a press release by Qatar Tourism, he noted, “By sharing expertise and aligning on best practices, we are furthering our commitment to enhancing the cruise experience in Qatar and fostering meaningful collaboration within the region to drive sustainable growth in the cruise tourism sector.”

Discussions covered immigration and customs procedures, terminal operations, logistics, and the responsibilities of tour operators and ship agents.

Both sides explored ways to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance the cruise sector in their respective countries.

The cruise sector has become an integral part of Qatar Tourism’s strategy, with steady growth recorded in recent years.

During the 2024-2025 season, more than 90 cruise ships are expected to call at Doha Port.

Qatar Tourism is committed to deepening collaborations with international cruise lines and ports, which are seen as pivotal to the growth of Qatar’s tourism industry and its broader economic diversification efforts.