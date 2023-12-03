Qatar to sponsor 3,000 orphans and treat 1,500 injured Palestinians in Gaza 

On Saturday evening, the Gulf State evacuated 89 Palestinians with residency permits from the besieged Gaza Strip.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has issued a directive to sponsor 3,000 orphans and treat 1,500 injured Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Gulf State will supervise the transfer of the wounded in coordination with Egypt in preparation for treatment in specific hospitals that were not named, according to an announcement on Sunday by Qatar News Agency.

The initiative comes after Qatar dispatched 37 planes throughout the war with 1,203 tons of aid, including food, medical, and shelter supplies.

On Saturday, 89 Palestinians holding Qatari residency were evacuated from the Gaza Strip as part of the Gulf State’s efforts to provide humanitarian support amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

The flight on the weekend came after Qatar and Egypt mediated a temporary truce in Gaza that expired on Friday, leading to a heightened Israeli bombardment in the strip.

According to Al Jazeera, more than 700 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli attacks since Friday.

Around 1.7 million people, or close to 80 percent of Gaza’s total population, are displaced from their homes.

Qatar on Friday expressed “its deep regret at the resumption of the Israeli aggression” while calling for a permanent truce.

Israel said on Saturday that it pulled out its negotiators from talks with Qatar, Egypt, and the United States over a renewed pause, declaring a standoff in the negotiations.