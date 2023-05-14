Qatar to open seven new factories at recycling hub

Al Ajfa is quickly becoming a vital hub for the recycling industry, with the goal of assisting Qatar in meeting its ambitious sustainability targets.

Seven new recycling plants are set to commence operations in Al Afja, a dedicated area for Recycling Industries in the Mesaieed Industrial Zone, a top official said, according to The Peninsula.

Located around 40 kilometers south of Doha, development is part of Qatar’s broader commitment to strengthen its recycling capabilities to move towards a sustainable, circular economy.

Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie recently said there are 11 recycling plants functioning in the Al Afja zone. In addition to the seven factories about to commence operations, 12 more are currently under construction.

The minister further revealed that out of the 252 plots allocated in Al Afja, 53 have been designated specifically for recycling factories.

As part of the phased development plan for the area, Al Afja for Recycling Industries was established to foster collaboration between the government and the private sector, supporting Qatar’s efforts to transition to a circular economy.

The Al Afja area will cater to a diverse range of recycling activities, including oil, medical waste, wood, metal, electronic items, plastic, tires, batteries, and construction waste. Additionally, it will facilitate the production of organic cement, and the recycling of glass and cloth among other materials.

Al Subaie expressed confidence in Al Afja’s potential to make significant strides in the recycling sector, asserting that Qatar has the necessary resources and capabilities to transform the country into a model of sustainability.

The minister emphasised that Al Afja’s strategic location near the Waste Management Centre and Landfill in Mesaieed will greatly contribute to this vision.

The minister also highlighted the critical role of the private sector in executing these projects, as government agencies oversee their implementation. As per the Qatar National Vision 2030, the state is resolute in achieving a balance between the aspects of sustainable development.

This comprehensive framework aims to enhance waste utilisation efficiency, involving all institutions and societal groups at both governmental and private levels, to foster a sustainable future for Qatar.

Meanwhile, authorities earlier this month said all 100% of waste created during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has been sorted and recycled in Qatar.

More than 271mn kilowatt-hours of power and over 35,000 tonnes of fertilisers were produced at the Domestic Solid Waste Management Centre (DSWMC) in Mesaieed last year, in addition to more than 27,000 tonnes of recyclable materials getting re-sorted.

This marked the first such instance in the tournament’s history in which such a percentage of waste sorting and recycling had been achieved.