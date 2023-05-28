Qatar to kick off its first Real Estate Forum next week

The forum will feature 35 speakers, a total of 11 sessions, and several workshops.

The inaugural Qatar Real Estate Forum is set to attract a turnout of around 1,500 participants, organisers confirmed on Saturday.

The event, scheduled to be held in Doha on 4 June 2023, will delve into key discussions on promising investment opportunities, legislation relevant to the sustainable real estate sector, as well as other topics.

Set to take place at the Sheraton Hotel for two days, the forum is being organised by the Ministry of Municipality under the patronage of Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The first edition of the forum will feature 35 speakers across 11 different sessions and workshops and will be themed ‘Regulations and Legislation for an optimal quality of Life and a Sustainable real estate industry’.

Guests at the forum will include ministers, senior officials from various state ministries and authorities, representatives from local and regional real estate companies, as well as key figures in the real estate sector both within Qatar and internationally.

The forum coincides with a new Amiri decision to establish the public authority for regulating the real estate sector.

During a press conference at the Ministry of Municipality headquarters, Ahmed Al Emadi, the Vice Chairman of the organising committee, shared details about the forum.

Al Emadi emphasised the influential role the real estate sector plays in driving over 160 industries and professions and enhancing national output.

He also said the forum’s objectives including fostering a conducive environment for real estate investment, developing strategies for sector growth, and setting up effective management mechanisms.

The event will spotlight promising investment opportunities and will address existing legislation regulating the Qatari real estate sector, he added.

Qatar’s ‘blooming’ real estate sector

Qatar’s real estate sector is witnessing significant growth, second only to the oil and gas sector.

As per the FDI Intelligence report, Qatar topped the list of the world’s top 50 FDI destinations.

Al Emadi stated that the Gulf nation reported a 70% yearly growth in FDI projects between 2019 and 2022, and anticipates a 2.4% economic growth in 2023, making it a safe and appealing investment destination.

Mana Al Mana, a member of the organising committee, said that the forum includes seven sessions and three workshops, among them a session focused on the future of the real estate sector.

He added that the event will explore future initiatives for the real estate sector in the face of global digital transformation, and will discuss governance in the real estate sector.

“We focused in our media plan on giving way to all digital platforms within Qatar in addition to various local media outlets,” said Dr. Fayeqa Abdullah Ashkanani, Director of Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Municipality and member of the organising committee.