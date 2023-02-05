Qatar to host western elimination games in Asian Champions League

Qatar added to its sporting resume with the announcement of the AFC Champions League back in December.

Eight clubs will take centre stage in Qatar as part of the elimination rounds for the western half of the 2022 Asian Champions League draw in order to determine who will face Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the final in April and May.

In August of last year, Urawa earned a spot in the championship game for a record-breaking fourth time, although the western half of the competition has yet to be finished due to Qatar’s World Cup hosting late last year.

The eight clubs finished their group matches in a centralised location in April of last year, led by the defending champions Al Hilal and fellow Saudis Al Shabab.

On 19 February at Al Wakrah, Al Shabab will play Nasaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan, while Al Hilal will take on Shabab Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates the following day at the same Al Janoub stadium.

The other matches, which take place over the same two days at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium, put rival Qatari teams Al Duhail and Al Rayyan against one another and Iran’s Foolad against a third Saudi side, Al-Faisaly.

The last four West Asian clubs will compete in elimination matches on 23 February, while the semi-final will follow on the 26th.

As per tradition, the first leg of the AFC Champions League 2022 final will be held at the venue of the finalist on 29 April, while the city of Saitama, Japan, will host the second leg on 6 May.

Since hosting what many consider a successful World Cup, Qatar has announced several upcoming sporting events.

This year, Qatar will host the 2023 Asian Cup by the AFC for the third time after staging it in 1988 and 2011.

From 6 October to 8 October, the F1 racing spectacle will be held at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar after being first held in 2021.