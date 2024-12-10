Qatar to host inaugural Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty Summit in 2025

The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, launched by Brazil, will hold its first leaders’ meeting in November 2025 in Qatar in conjunction with a UN event.

Qatar is set to host the inaugural Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty Summit in November 2025, marking the first leaders’ meeting for the newly formed alliance.

The initiative, spearheaded by Brazil, was officially established during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro this November under the Brazilian temporary presidency, following a proposal by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The upcoming summit will be held in conjunction with a United Nations event, with discussions focusing on combating hunger and poverty on a global scale.

The announcement was made following a meeting between Brazil’s Minister of Social Development, Family, and Fight Against Hunger, Wellington Dias, and Mubarak Al Kuwari, Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organising Conferences (PCOC) within Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Doha.

During the meeting, they also addressed the UN World Summit for Social Development, scheduled from November 4 to 6, 2025, which will coincide with the Global Alliance summit.

“On the Global Alliance, we understand that this type of initiative is very important, and we’re eager to participate. We want to work with Brazil to discuss various issues, especially hunger and poverty. We’re impressed with Brazil’s dedication to this topic. We’ll work together and hold the first Global Alliance Summit here in Doha,” Al Kuwari stated, according to a release by the Brazilian ministry.

Minister Dias reiterated that the meeting would be held one year following the alliance’s creation, highlighting its strategic importance.

Additionally, Dias recently attended the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum, which took place over the weekend in Qatar.

The central theme of this year’s forum was innovation as a solution to pressing global challenges, including climate change, security concerns, economic instability, and shifts in the global order.