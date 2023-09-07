Qatar to host Assembly of Arab Parliamentary Leaders

Over 80 top officials will convene in Doha to discuss the future of Arab parliaments, digital democracy, and legislative reforms.

Doha is set to become a hub of Arab legislative dialogue as it prepares to host the upcoming conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments on 12-13 September 2023.

The high-profile gathering will be organised by Qatar’s Shura Council and will see the participation of more than 80 secretaries-general and representatives from Arab parliaments and legislative councils. Additionally, delegates from various Arab parliamentary organisations and unions will be in attendance.

The conference will focus on a range of topics, including scrutinising the association’s operational reports, budget, and upcoming initiatives.

The schedule also includes the 43rd general assembly meeting, along with a specialised workshop exploring the facets of digital democracy and social communication in the context of parliamentary functions.

Delegates at the conference will deliberate on a multitude of issues, notably the roles and responsibilities of the secretaries-general.

This will include consideration of a guide detailing their powers, which is in the final stages of approval. Also on the agenda is the examination of recommendations and outcomes from committees responsible for revising the association’s internal regulations.

In the run-up to the conference, the association’s executive committee is due to hold a meeting that will set the stage for the main event.

Qatar currently presides over the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments. The Secretary-General of the Shura Council, Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala, was elected as the association’s president in Cairo in February of last year.

Headquartered in Kuwait, the association aims to elevate the standard of Arab parliamentary work and harmonise Arab stances on a diverse array of issues.