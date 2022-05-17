Qatar to help dozens of children with critical heart cases in Bangladesh

Dozens of children have received life-saving medical assistance free of charge thanks to the charity’s latest support.

Around 31 children from Bangladesh who suffered from congenital heart defects were offered financial assistance for their surgery by Qatar Charity [QC].

All surgeries for the vulnerable kids were at Bangladesh’s Labaid Cardiac Hospital thanks to generous donations from Qatar’s community. The move came after doctor’s from the health facility made an appeal to the charity asking for assistance in performing the urgent procedures to save the children’s lives, given that the parents could not afford the payment.

“I am very grateful to Qatar Charity for bearing all the costs of the operation,” one father of a two year-old boy who underwent a heart surgery, said.

Another mother of an 11-month-old child said that she spent enormous effort to collect the needed money for the surgery for her daughter, but the amount was still too much for her. Thanks to the charity, the child is now receiving the necessary treatment free of charge.

The youngsters were born with various heart issues, according to Dr Nurun Nahar Fatema, who performed the procedures. Following the requisite examinations, the operations took place to save their lives. The health expert praised praised Qatar and all those who helped in saving the lives of dozens of children.

Global health efforts

Earlier this week, the charity supplied eight ambulances equipped with all first aid supplies to a number of hospitals and centers in rural Nepal due to an urgent need.

The ambulances were equipped with life-saving equipment and instruments, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, oxygen cylinders, and 22 other emergency devices.

The aid was part of QC’s humanitarian intervention in Nepal’s health sector, particularly in rural areas where 80% of the population lives. According to the World Bank, maternal deaths during childbirth in the country reach 186 per 100,000, making the project essential to help thousands of life a year.

Meanwhile in March, Qatar Charity offered emergency medical aid to healthcare institutions in Yemen’s Ibb Governorate, including two health clinics in the Al Mashannah District and the training of 24 health workers.

Given the difficult humanitarian circumstances of the areas occupied by about 21,000 people, including the IDPs and the host population, the services were offered to both the host community and the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The organisation has also recently signed two partnership agreements with OCHA’s Yemen office to implement two projects in the health sector.

Another a 1.3 million-dollar agreement was signed with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to support strategic projects in Northern West Syria.