Qatar to deploy fighters to Turkey for training as part of security agreement

Some 36 Qatari fighters and 250 military professionals will be sent to Turkey for training, TRT reported, as part of a cooperative military accord between the Gulf nation and its close ally.

The Technical Regulation on the Deployment of Qatar Military Aircraft Personnel in Turkey was reportedly signed in March 2021, according to the news organisation.

It is based on a previous technical arrangement for military cooperation signed on May 23, 2007.

Per the latest agreement, fighter pilots from Qatar will train in Turkey, and the country will retain 250 military personnel and 36 aircraft there for training purposes.

“It is aimed to develop bilateral military relations in accordance with national legislation and international rules on the basis of sovereignty, equality, and mutual respect,” the rationale of the regulation stated.

“With the technical arrangement prepared in accordance with the principle of developing activities based on friendship and cooperation between the two countries, it is aimed that Qatari military pilots can use Turkish airspace airports temporarily to contribute to their training and experience.”

A Turkish pilot will be in the cockpit to monitor Qatari transport planes’ adherence to the rules during missions. They will also have the authority to alter the previously designated airspace or the aircraft’s course as necessary.

Both nations agreed that the Gulf state will cover the operational costs of Turkish aircraft that fly in formation with Qatari fighter jets.

World Cup security help

The agreement comes as Turkish authorities confirmed the country is set to send more than 3,000 riot police to Qatar to assist in securing World Cup stadiums and hotels as part of a security operation funded by the competition hosts but under Turkish direction.

Per the agreement signed between the two nations and published in Turkey’s official gazette, Ankara will send a total of 3,000 riot police, 100 special operations police, 50 bomb experts, and 80 sniffer and riot dogs to Qatar.

“During the tournament, Turkish police will only take orders from their Turkish superiors who are serving temporarily in Qatar,” the Turkish source said.

“The Qatari side will not be able to give direct orders to the Turkish police.”

“All expenses of the personnel deployed … will be covered by the State of Qatar.”