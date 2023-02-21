Qatar to debut at women’s amateur Asia-Pacific golf championship

The tournament has been dubbed a unique opportunity to develop the game of upcoming golfers.

The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship will feature Women golfers Nada Mir from Qatar and Vanessa Richani from Lebanon on the greens for the first time.

Qatar’s 23-year-old gained ground in tennis for her gold medal campaign in the Pan Arab Championship last year in Tunisia.

Now, alongside her Arab colleague Richani, the two golfers will represent their countries at the Singapore Island Country Club from the March 9-12.

The premiere of the golfers has garnered applause from Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC).

“It’s wonderful to have more countries being represented in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship. It’s a sign that the game is growing and becoming more popular among women here, especially in the Arab region,” Amin voiced upon the announcement of the golfers.

“It’s great that young players from Qatar and Lebanon have qualified for the WAAP through the WAGR. I’m hoping this will motivate young ladies in the Arab region, and other countries, to try harder to improve and take advantage of this unique opportunity to develop their game,” the APGC Chairman added.

The championship featured an invite of 85 players from 22 countries from several countries including Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Australia.

Singapore will field the largest team of players, naming eight to star in the tournament.

Dubbed a tournament of several firsts, this year’s edition will feature two players from the top ten of the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and 17 of the top 100.

Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul, the youngest golfer ever to win a professional golf tournament at age 14, will lead the star-studded lineup.

Last year, Ting-Hsuan Huang captured the gold title in the tournament.